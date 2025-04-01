FY25 Highlights : NTPC records 438.6 BU of Total Generation, Up By 3.88% YOY

New Delhi: NTPC Ltd, India's largest integrated power utility, has achieved remarkable growth in its operational performance during the financial year 2024-2025 with a significant increase in total power generation by 3.88% as compared to the previous financial year (FY24). The NTPC Group recorded a total generation of 438.6 Billion Units (BU) in FY’25, surpassing the previous financial year's generation of 422.2 BU. These accomplishments reinforce NTPC's commitment to delivering reliable and affordable power to the nation. In addition to this, NTPC Group also made substantial strides in expanding its installed capacity. During FY25, the Group successfully added 3,972 MW of capacity, bringing its cumulative installed capacity to around 80 GW by the end of FY25.

Apart from operational capacity of approx. 80 GW, additional 32 GW capacity including 15 GW Renewable capacity is under construction. The company is committed to achieve 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by 2032. Along with power generation, NTPC has also ventured into various new business areas including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, Waste-to-Energy, Nuclear, Green Hydrogen solutions etc. and participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union Territories. NTPC Ltd. is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing 1/4th of the power requirement of the country. With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the Nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.