MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Fuel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre
Business

Fuel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre

BY PTI15 March 2024 5:20 PM GMT

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each on Friday.

Petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 94.72 a litre as compared to Rs 96.72 per litre previously while the price of diesel will be Rs 87.62 as opposed to Rs 89.62, a price notification of oil PSUs said.

The price cut came a week after a Rs 100 per cylinder reduction in cooking gas LPG price and a Rs 2.50 per kg cut in CNG rates was announced.

The LPG price reduction brought down LPG rates for common users to Rs 803/14.2-kg cylinder & that for the poor who got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme to Rs 503 after Rs 300 per bottle subsidy that the govt gives.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X