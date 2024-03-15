Fuel prices cut by Rs 2 per litre

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were cut by Rs 2 per litre each on Friday.

Petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 94.72 a litre as compared to Rs 96.72 per litre previously while the price of diesel will be Rs 87.62 as opposed to Rs 89.62, a price notification of oil PSUs said.

The price cut came a week after a Rs 100 per cylinder reduction in cooking gas LPG price and a Rs 2.50 per kg cut in CNG rates was announced.

The LPG price reduction brought down LPG rates for common users to Rs 803/14.2-kg cylinder & that for the poor who got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme to Rs 503 after Rs 300 per bottle subsidy that the govt gives.