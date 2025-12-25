FSSAI warns food bizs against using word ‘tea’ for herbal infusions, blends

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a stern warning to food business operators against using the word ‘tea’ for herbal infusions and plant-based blends not derived from Camellia sinensis, terming it a case of misbranding and misleading practices under the law.

The directive, issued on December 24, comes after the regulator found several food business operators (FBOs) marketing products, such as ‘Rooibos tea’, ‘herbal tea’ and ‘flower tea’, none of which are obtained from the Camellia sinensis plant.

According to FSSAI regulations, the term ‘tea’ can only be used on packaging and labelling if the beverage is derived from Camellia sinensis.

This includes variants such as Kangra tea, green tea and instant tea.

“Such plant-based or herbal infusions or blends, which are not derived from Camellia sinensis, do not qualify to be named as tea,” the food safety regulator clarified.

The violation, FSSAI said, amounts to misleading and misbranding under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The regulator has directed all food business operators, including those engaged in e-commerce, manufacturing, packing, marketing, import or sale of such products, to

comply with food safety regulations.

“All food business operators are directed to refrain from using the term ‘tea’ directly or indirectly for any products not derived from Camellia sinensis,” it said.

FSSAI has also asked state officials to ensure strict adherence to these provisions by food business operators, including online retailers.