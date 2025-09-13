FSIB selects Ravi Ranjan for SBI MD position

New Delhi: FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, has recommended Ravi Ranjan for the position of managing director of State Bank of India (SBI).

Ranjan, currently Deputy Managing Director, would replace Managing Director Vinay M Tonse, who would complete his term on November 30, 2025.

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed nine candidates on September 11, 2025, for the position of Managing Director in SBI, the Bureau said in a statement. “Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Ravi Ranjan for the position of MD in SBI,” it said.

The State Bank of India board is headed by Chairman, assisted by four managing directors.

The final decision on FSIB’s recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Bhanu Pratap Sharma.