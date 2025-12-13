From Power to Connectivity: India maps its foreign infrastructure push

New Delhi: India’s role as a key development partner for countries in the Global South became clear on Friday as the government highlighted the extent and pace of its international infrastructure projects funded through Lines of Credit, Concessional Finance, and Grants. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified this in response to queries from Lok Sabha members.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state for external affairs, responded on behalf of the government in a written statement. He reiterated that “development cooperation continues to remain a central pillar” of India’s foreign engagements. All these projects relate, directly or indirectly, to India’s consultative and supportive model. The projects include those in energy, transport, health, agriculture, and education.

Lines of Credit (LoCs) are soft loans given to these governments, allowing them to carry out infrastructure projects with Indian assistance. Recent projects include evacuation facilities at the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Bangladesh, Koshi Corridor Transmission Line in Nepal, an oil refinery in Mongolia, and the Greater Male Connectivity System in the Maldives, as Singh explained.

Speaking about projects that have already been implemented within the LoC framework, among others that were mentioned by the minister were projects involving transmission and substation works within Myanmar, Metro Express Mauritius, extension works on the Lake Victoria pipeline project within Tanzania, and a cassava plantation venture within the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Whereas, the Concessional Finance Scheme - window loans have been given for high-impact projects on favourable terms. The main feat achieved in this area is that Bangladesh’s 2x660 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant, which is amongst India’s biggest projects within this region for providing energy, has been made operational.

On the flip side, Grant-in-Aid Projects are completely government-funded projects, and these projects usually have an area of focus on societal connectivity and infrastructure. Some of the prime projects completed include: India and Bangladesh Rail link at Akhaura and Agartala, India and Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, Mangdechhu project at Bhutan, and some integrated check-posts at Nepal.

The junior minister of the External Affairs Ministry also mentioned other major works in progress, including the Punatsangchhu-I Hydro-Electric project at Bhutan, the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project at Myanmar, and the connecting link between Jayanagar and Bardibas, as well as the Jogbani-Biratnagar link in Nepal. Continuing on, the core components for the Trilateral Highway in Myanmar. Despite engaging with challenges and making progress, it was recognised that project schedules are sometimes impacted by factors specific to the country, like local factors and geopolitical considerations. But reassurances were made that governments are very proactive about addressing these challenges with respect to delay and cost overrun through review meetings with host governments.

The response from the ministry also pointed out that financial obligations and expenditures have been reviewed from time to time, with special emphasis on progress made within the last three years. There are efforts to maintain transparency and accountability in project implementation.

The model for development partnership adopted by India remains demand-driven. The advantage here is multi-fold: First, relating to the strengthening of infrastructure, projects relating to power production, transmission, and transport facilities will help improve the infrastructural base of developing nations. As regards projects initiated within the realms of agriculture, education, and health, these will result in the generation of employment opportunities and will develop these nations. Moreover, as revealed by MoS, within the ‘Make in India’ paradigm, various projects will allow India itself to “export” its knowledge and expertise, bringing about a reinforcement of India’s position within global markets. Also, due to these projects, India enjoys substantial ‘goodwill because its efforts have yielded tangible results.’

India’s growing footprints as a developer are not just about exporting infrastructure expertise, but also represent its commitment to south-south cooperation and shared prosperity, India told the Lower House. By aligning its capabilities and skills with the needs and demands of its developing partners, India has created a special niche for itself as a country that bridges cross-border borders, be it physical or metaphorical.