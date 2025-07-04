From Minsk to Delhi: Belarus Eyes Deeper Ties With India in IT, Pharma, and Agri-Tech

India’s relations with Belarus have been traditionally warm and cordial. India was one of the first countries to recognize Belarus as an independent country in 1991. Both the countries enjoy a comprehensive partnership. In this freewheeling interview with Millennium Post, Ambassador of Belarus in India, Mikhail Kasko speaks about economic issues, readiness of Minsk to participate in the flagship programme of Make in India, promoting tourism and the need for boosting growth of trade, cultural exchanges and climate change. Here are edited excerpts:

Your Excellency, Belarus and India have long-standing diplomatic relations. Could you highlight the main milestones in this bilateral partnership over the past few years?

Diplomatic relations between our countries have been going on for more than two decades, and these relations have always been characterized as friendly and mutually beneficial.

If we talk about the key stages in the development of bilateral relations, it should be said that the leaders of our countries began to contact much earlier.

In 1985, the then Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi made his first visit to what was then Soviet Belarus. He visited a number of leading enterprises of the republic, attended the exhibition of achievements of the national economy, which was held in Minsk.

He also visited the Khatyn memorial complex dedicated to the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War. In the 1990s, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Belarus and India managed to maintain the ties that existed at that time in the political and economic spheres, which later became the foundation for building the current effective mechanism of bilateral cooperation. India has been visited three times by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko (in 1997, 2007 and 2017), and in 2015, for the first time in the history of bilateral relations, Minsk was visited by the President of India Pranab Mukherjee. These visits took place in an exceptionally friendly and respectful atmosphere, and resulted in numerous signed international and business agreements.

Since 2014, with the coming to power of the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the development of bilateral cooperation between Belarus and India has become more dynamic. The list of industries of mutual interest has been significantly expanded. The instruments for deepening bilateral cooperation between our countries, created in previous years in the form of various intergovernmental and interdepartmental commissions and councils, have started working with renewed vigor.

Today, the dynamics and quality of relations between our countries indicate a high mutual interest in the further development of cooperation not only in a bilateral format, but also at various international venues.

In recent years, we have seen trade growth between Belarus and India. What key sectors do you think have potential for further cooperation and how can both countries leverage their strengths?

Belarus and India are long-standing trading partners and our economic cooperation is growing steadily. The key word here is “partners”. We try to build our trade relations on the principle of complementarity, which leads to sustainable growth in bilateral trade.

Economic cooperation is a two-way street. We are interested in increasing supplies to India of high-quality equipment, including dump trucks, agricultural products, linen fabrics, medicines that are not produced here, petrochemical products and wood products. In turn, we are interested in India as a producer of agricultural products that cannot be grown in Belarus due to climatic conditions or are not produced in our country (tropical fruits and fresh/frozen vegetables, seafood, high-quality tea, etc.), pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical raw materials.

Belarus is interested in expanding cooperation with India. We are constantly looking for new areas that may be of mutual interest.

Belarus is ready to provide support to the Indian industrial cluster, including participation in the “Make in India” program, as well as to participate in the modernization of the agricultural sector of India.

Belarus is known for its advanced technologies in such industries as IT, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. How do you see cooperation between India and Belarus in these sectors? Are there any specific projects in development?

Yes, in recent years, Belarus has often been included in the list of countries with a highly developed IT industry, although ten years ago we were among the agricultural countries. The Decree of the President of Belarus “On the Development of the Digital Economy” was adopted, which created high-quality conditions for the development of the IT industry in the country: tax incentives until 2049, simplified document flow, the introduction of the institution of English law, simplification of the foreign exchange regime, simplification of the hiring of qualified foreign specialists, transparent regulation of blockchain and cryptocurrencies and much more.

Also, the High Technology Park (HTP) was created in Belarus, which today is one of the drivers of economic growth in the country. I am sure you are familiar with its products: the world-famous game “World of Tanks”, applications MSQRD, Viber, Maps.me, Prisma and a number of others. The High-Tech Park was created in 2005 and is considered the leading IT cluster in Central and Eastern Europe with the best conditions for creating and developing a business.

In the field of industrial production, our countries are currently working on the creation of joint ventures for the production of tractors based on the Minsk Tractor Plant in Punjab. The possibility of creating joint ventures for the production of electric buses, trams, combines and their localization in India is being studied.

Given the current global political climate, how do you see India’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region? What role do you think Belarus can play in strengthening India’s position in the international arena?

Belarus highly appreciates the efforts of India in maintaining peace and stability in the South Asian region. India’s economic, religious and cultural influence has been one of the pillars of stability in South Asia for centuries. Over the centuries, India has hosted countless conflicts and invasions on its territory, but despite everything, it has preserved its identity and served as a benchmark for other countries in terms of where to move.

And today, the Indian economy has already reached 5th place in the world in terms of GDP, and in the next decade it is predicted to enter the top three key economies of the world.

Moreover, feeling its responsibility to the Global South, India has initiated a number of large global projects that contribute to stability in the region. One of these projects is the “Voice of the Global South”, which has allowed for the establishment of a dialogue between the countries of the region, the coordination of mutual efforts of all the states of the Global South to create conditions for growth and development.

Indian diplomacy, built on the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, is also the cement that, despite all the religious, cultural and political diversity of the South Asian region, helps to preserve its integrity.

Thus, India is the main regional player in the context of maintaining security and stability in the South Asian region. And Belarus fully supports Delhi in this aspiration.

Belarus has a rich cultural heritage. How do you think Belarusian culture will be perceived in India and what else can be done to introduce it to the Indian public?

I have always been of the opinion that people and culture are the main values ​​of any state, by which one can judge its originality and self-sufficiency. In this regard, Belarus and India are truly rich countries. In the era of globalization and unification of all spheres of life, cultural and spiritual components are the only value that cannot be bought for any money and instilled in people instantly. This is our personality, identity, self-awareness, way of thinking.

And in this regard, our countries are very close. Despite the influence of various cultures and religions throughout the history of the existence of our peoples, we have managed to preserve our originality and identity. Belarus and India are countries with a rich culture and diverse traditions.

A strong argument in favor of the need to visit Belarus is the presence of a direct flight between our countries Delhi - Minsk. Having boarded the plane in the morning, by lunchtime you will be in the very heart of our country - the hospitable and clean capital of Belarus, the city of Minsk. Another pearl of Belarus is its eco- and agrotourism. Almost every region of the country has its own secluded corners of untouched nature.

What are the challenges the two countries face in expanding bilateral trade and how can they be overcome?

In today’s world, bilateral trade plays a crucial role in the economic growth of countries. It refers to the exchange of goods and services between two countries based on mutually agreed terms. Although bilateral trade offers numerous benefits, it is often hampered by trade barriers that restrict the smooth flow of goods and services.

India is a party to free trade agreements and other trade agreements with many countries and trade blocs, and is negotiating with many others.

The signing of an agreement to establish a free trade zone between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and India would significantly increase trade turnover between our countries.

Climate change and sustainable development are becoming increasingly important global issues. How can Belarus and India work together to address these pressing issues, especially in terms of innovation and environmental technologies?

The topic of climate change is becoming more and more relevant every year. We all see how quickly the climate on our planet is changing. Belarus sees these changes and is actively working on their solution within the framework of programs to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. This is confirmed by the fact that in 2024, the Republic of Belarus took 30th place among 167 countries in the Global SDG Index.

Belarus has extensive experience in the field of energy-saving technologies, electric transport, and intensification of agriculture. These areas are currently a priority for the Indian government, and the Belarusian experience would be very useful in achieving India’s Sustainable Development Goals in terms of carbon emissions and increasing the efficiency of the country’s agriculture. In turn, India has tremendous experience in the use of renewable energy sources. India has already achieved significant success in solar and wind energy, and Belarus could adopt these practices, adapting them to its own conditions.

The world is facing numerous global health challenges - from pandemics to access to healthcare. What cooperation do you foresee between Belarus and India in the field of healthcare and pharmaceuticals?

In my opinion, the most effective option could be to establish medical tourism. Both Belarus and India have well-developed these areas, and each side could provide citizens with its own unique services that are not available in their own country. In addition, Belarus has extensive experience in transplantology and the treatment of oncological diseases.

Belarus can become an “entry point” for Indian pharmaceutical companies to the EAEU market. This requires targeted work with large Indian companies to determine the modalities of their entry into Belarus, and the organization of export-oriented production in the sector of socially significant drugs. We already have joint projects in this area and they are developing.