FPIs withdraw `14,767 cr in September

New Delhi: After sustained buying in the last six months, FPIs have turned net sellers and pulled out of over Rs 14,767 crore from Indian equities in September, primarily due to dollar appreciation, steady rise in the US bond yields, and a spike in crude oil prices.

According to data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have sold shares to the tune of Rs 14,767 crore in September.

The latest outflow came after FPI investment in equities had hit a four-month low of Rs 12,262 crore in August.