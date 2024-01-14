FPIs invest Rs 3,900 cr in equities till Jan 12

New Delhi: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have adopted a cautious stance and put around Rs 3,900 crore in Indian equities in the first two weeks of this month, against the backdrop of uncertainty over the interest rate scenario.

The investment has slowed down compared to Rs 66,134 crore attracted in the entire December.

Before that, FPIs invested Rs 9,000 crore in November.

According to data with the depositories, foreign investors made a net investment of Rs 3,864 crore in Indian equities this month (till January 12).

Meanwhile, FPIs continue to be bullish on the debt market and injected Rs 7,912 crore during the period under review, the data showed.

This came following a net investment of Rs 18,302 crore in December, Rs 14,860 crore in November, and Rs 6,381 crore in October, data showed.

The announcement by JP Morgan Chase & Co. in September that it will add Indian government bonds to its benchmark emerging market index from June next year has influenced the inflow in the country’s bond markets in the past few months.

Overall, the total inflows by Foreign Portfolio Investors in 2023 stood at Rs 1.71 lakh crore in equities and Rs 68,663 crore in the debt markets.

Together, they infused Rs 2.4 lakh crore into the capital market.