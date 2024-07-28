FPIs invest over Rs 33,600 cr in equities in July

New Delhi: Foreign investors injected over Rs 33,600 crore into Indian equities so far this month on the expectation of continued policy reforms, sustained economic growth and a better-than-expected earnings season.

However, they pulled out over Rs 7,200 crore from equities in the last three trading sessions (July 24-26) after the government hiked taxes on Futures and Options trades (F&O) and capital gains from equity investments in the Budget.

Market experts believe that Indian equity is well-positioned for the year to attract foreign investments. However, there may be some monthly volatility due to short-term news.

According to the data with the depositories, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have made a net inflow of Rs 33,688 crore in equities this month (till July 26).

This came following an inflow of Rs 26,565 crore in equities in June, driven by political stability and the sharp rebound in markets. Before that, FPIs withdrew Rs 25,586 crore in May on poll jitters and over Rs 8,700 crore in April on concerns over a tweak in India’s tax treaty with Mauritius and a sustained rise in US bond yields.

A key trend in FPIs and domestic institutional investors’ (DII) investment in equity over the last 30 months is that whenever FPIs were consistent sellers, DIIs were consistent buyers.

The large inflow of money into domestic mutual funds and the growing influence of retail investors have strengthened domestic investors compared to their foreign counterparts, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 19,223 crore in the debt market during the period under review. This has pushed the debt tally to Rs 87,847 crore this year so far.

With the inclusion in the international bond indices, foreign flows are expected to come into the Indian bond market. This is likely to push G-Sec yields lower, Bajaj Finserv AMC’s Chandan said.