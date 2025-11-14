FPI ownership in NSE-listed firms decline 16.9% to 15-year low

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) ownership in NSE-listed companies has declined to 16.9 per cent at the end of September, lowest in 15 years, the largest stock bourse said on Thursday.

The domestic mutual funds’ ownership climbed to 10.9 per cent in the ninth straight quarter of increase, data shared by NSE said, adding that this is on the back of strong flows into systematic investment plans (SIP).

On the individual investors front, the extent of ownership was steady, but when combined with their holdings of MFs, the contribution comes to 18.75 per cent of the market, the highest in 22 years, it said.

Promoter holdings remained steady at 50.1 per cent for all the companies, and 49.3 per cent for Nifty500 fiirms.

However, when looked at the scrips that make the benchmark Nifty50, the promoter holdings fell to a 23-year low of 40 per cent, it said.

Household equity wealth declined about Rs 2.6 lakh crore in Q2 FY26, though cumulative gains since April 2020 remain robust at Rs 53 lakh crore, it said.

The total household holdings stand at Rs 84 lakh crore, reflecting a five-year compounded annual growth rate of 29.8 per cent and a 10-year CAGR of 21.1 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors maintained an overweight stance on financial sector, turned positive on communication services, and stayed cautious on consumption and commodity-linked sectors like energy, materials, and consumer staples, it said, adding that they remained underweight on industrials.

The domestic MFs stayed overweight on large-cap financials and mid-tier consumer discretionary sectors, turned bearish on consumer staples, and maintained a negative stance on commodity sectors such as energy and materials, the data said.