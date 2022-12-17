Foxconn to sell stake in Chinese firm Unigroup

TAIPEI: Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Friday its subsidiary in China has agreed to sell its entire equity stake in embattled Chinese chip conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup.

Taiwan has turned a wary eye on China's ambition to boost its semiconductor industry and is tightening legislation to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology, Reuters reported.

Foxconn, a major Apple Inc supplier and iPhone maker, disclosed in July it was a shareholder of Tsinghua Unigroup.

Foxconn did not seek approval from the Taiwan government before the investment was made and authorities believe it violated a law governing the island's relations with China, people familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters.

Foxconn said in a late night statement to the Taipei stock exchange that Xingwei, 99 per cent controlled by its China-listed unit Foxconn Industrial Internet Company Ltd, has agreed to sell its holdings for at least 5.38 billion yuan ($772 million) to a Chinese company called Yantai

Haixiu.