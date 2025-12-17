Central Bank of India, Chandigarh Zone and Region, organised a plantation drive at various locations in and around Chandigarh to commemorate its 115th Foundation Day. The drive was conducted at SD College, Chandigarh, Shree E Ram Techno School, New Chandigarh and Government Model School, Sector 18 in collaboration with the Rotary Club. Senior bank officials, including the Zonal Head Arvind Kumar and Regional Head Ram Kumar Yadav participated in the drive, reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility.