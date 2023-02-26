Fortune launches awareness campaign about Soya Chunks

New Delhi: Fortune, the No. 1 edible oil brand in the country is celebrating National Protein Day with Fortune Soya Chunks, one of the leading brands in the category in Texturized Soya Protein (TSP). TSP is also one of the most preferred substitutes for vegetables and meats.

Fortune Soya Chunks has launched a campaign, to mark the fourth edition of National Protein Day, which is centred on the theme, ‘Easy Access to Protein for All’.

With the campaign, it aims to increase the awareness about the numerous health benefits of protein-rich soya chunks which include nine essential amino acids that the body needs for good health and growth, low fat content, vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Soya Chunks are known to have 15X more protein than milk and is made from Wenger machine technology which retains all-natural nutrition and make it super soaking in texture which absorbs all the masalas well, thus making it suitable for culinary exploration.

Talking about the National Protein Day initiative, Vineeth Vishwambharan, Associate Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Adani Wilmar, said, “Fortune Soya Chunks consistently features among the top Soya brands and most perceived as a perfect replacement to meat or vegetables.

However, many are not aware of its richness in protein and other nutritional benefits. National Protein Day is an apt occasion to further awareness about the significance of protein in our diet for our overall well-being.”

Fortune Soya Chunks are not only popular among housewives looking for healthy options for their family, but also among those who love to explore new recipes as well as those who are health-conscious or fitness enthusiasts and are keen on upping their daily protein intake. Soya Chunks are also essential for kids in their growing stage of 8-14 years age for their overall

development.

Protein rich foods are beneficial for boosting muscle mass, managing weight, stabilising blood sugar levels, healthy brain functioning, maintaining strong bones and protecting heart health.