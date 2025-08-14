MillenniumPost
Fortis Noida installs ‘O-arm’ X-ray system

BY MPost14 Aug 2025 12:09 AM IST

noida: Fortis Hospital Noida has become the first in the city to install the advanced ‘O-arm’ intra-operative X-ray system, enabling high-precision visualisation of bones and implants during surgery.

“With advanced imaging and real-time navigation, we can perform complex procedures with smaller cuts, less muscle damage, lower radiation exposure and quicker recovery time,” said Dr Rahul Gupta, Senior Director & HOD, Neuro and Spine Surgery, Fortis, Noida.

