Forex stocks jump by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion

Mumbai: India’s forex reserves jumped by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion for the week ended August 29, the RBI said on Friday.

The overall reserves had dropped by $4.386 billion to $690.72 billion in the previous reporting week.

For the week ended August 29, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.686 billion to $583.937 billion, the latest data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves increased by $1.766 billion to $86.769 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $40 million to $18.775 billion, the apex bank said.

India’s reserve position with the IMF was also up by $18 million at $4.749 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.