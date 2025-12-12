Forex stocks jump by $1 bn to $687.26 bn

Mumbai: India’s forex reserves jumped by $1.033 billion to $687.26 billion during the week ended December 5, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, India’s forex reserves had dropped by $1.877 billion to $686.227 billion.

For the week ended December 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $151 million to $556.88 billion, the data released showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves increased by $1.188 billion to $106.984 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $93 million to $18.721 billion, the apex bank said.

India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $97 million to $4.675 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex

bank’s data.