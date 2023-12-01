Forex stocks jump $2.53 bn to $597.93 bn

Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves increased $2.538 billion to $597.935 billion for the week ended November 24, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended November 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $2.14 billion to $528.531 billion, as per the data from the RBI.

Gold reserves were up $296 million to $46.338 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up $87 million to $18.218 billion. India’s reserve position with the IMF rose $14 million to $4.848 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.