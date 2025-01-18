Forex stocks drop $8.714 bn to $625.871 bn

Mumbai: India’s forex reserves dropped by $8.714 billion to $625.871 billion in the week ended January 10, the RBI said on Friday.

Earlier, the overall kitty dropped by $5.693 billion to $634.585 billion in the week ended January 3, the Reserve Bank said.

The reserves have been on a declining trend for the last few weeks, and the drop has been attributed to revaluation along with forex market interventions by RBI to help reduce volatilities in the rupee. The forex reserves had increased to an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September.

For the week ended January 10, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $9.469 billion to $536.011 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Gold reserves increased by $792 million to $67.883 billion during the week, the RBI said. The Special Drawing Rights were down by $33 million to $17.781 billion, the apex bank said.

India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $4 million at $4.195 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.