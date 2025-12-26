Forex reserves rise $4.36 bn to $693.31 bn
Mumbai: India’s forex reserves jumped by $4.368 billion to $693.318 billion during the week ended December 19, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
The overall kitty had increased by $1.689 billion to $688.949 billion in the previous week.
For the week ended December 19, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.641 billion to $559.428 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Value of the gold reserves increased by $2.623 billion to $110.365 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $8 million to $18.744 billion.
India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was up by $95 million to $4.782 billion in the week, according to the RBI data.