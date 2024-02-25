Foreign currencies worth `1.57 cr from passenger seized at Chennai airport

Law enforcement officials at the Chennai airport have recovered Rs 1.57 crore worth of foreign currencies from a passenger bound for Mumbai.

Acting on specific inputs, a Central Industrial Security Force personnel intercepted the air passenger while he was undergoing a security check at the airport on Saturday.

Investigation of the baggage led to the recovery of the currencies which were concealed in 13 packets.

Accordingly 1,30,000 US Dollars and 2,24,500 Saudi Rials concealed in the luggages were recovered which were totally valued at Rs 1.57 crore.

“This is a very big haul of foreign currency at the Chennai Airport. CISF appreciated the diligent and alert performance of screeners and intelligence staff,” an official release said on Sunday.

After informing the Customs department at the airport, the passenger was later handed over to the Air intelligence wing of Income Tax investigation department, the release added.