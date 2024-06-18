Ford plans further job cuts in Europe

BERLIN: Ford plans further job cuts in Germany, Spain and the UK, the head of the worker’s council for the US automaker in Germany told Reuters on Tuesday.

It is unclear how many additional job cuts are foreseen in Germany under the new restructuring plan, which comes on top of a previous restructuring program, said the head of the works council at Ford’s Cologne plant, Benjamin Gruschka.

Gruschka added that a decision is expected by end June. Ford Germany did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Ford has already halfway completed its previous restructuring plan of 2,300 job cuts in Germany, reducing the staff number in the country to 13,000, according to Gruschka.

Last year, the top US carmaker said it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe as it shifts to electric vehicle (EV) production, which requires less personnel. Ford said last week that it plans to cut a further up to 1,600 jobs at its assembly plant in Valencia, Spain, as part of the restructuring plan.