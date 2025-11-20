The 47th Two-Day All India Electricity Sports Control Board (AIESCB) Football Tournament commenced on Thursday at the PSPCL Sports Complex, Patiala. The inaugural ceremony saw participation from prominent power sector teams including Haryana Power Sports Group, PSPCL Patiala, MP Power, Bihar SPHC, Rajasthan VN, Telangana Genco, as well as teams from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Er. Lal Prit Singh, Deputy Chief Engineer, and AIESCB office bearers Naresh Kumar (General Secretary), Sajjan Kumar (Advisor), Pankaj Dadwal (Ad-visor), and Anil Kumar (Sports Secretary) were present at the event. CA S K Beri, Director (Administration/Finance), PSPCL, was the Chief Guest of the event.