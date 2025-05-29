Foodgrain output forecast raised to record 353.95 mn tons

new delhi: The government on Wednesday revised upwards its foodgrain production estimate for the 2024-25 crop year to a record 353.95 million tonnes, with wheat output alone projected at 117.50 million tonnes, as the country posted bumper harvests across key crops.

The revised estimates show significant increases in production of wheat, rice, maize and several oilseeds.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the country has achieved “record increases” in production of key crops including paddy, wheat, maize, groundnut and soybean.

“Overall foodgrain production is increasing continuously... Pulses and oilseeds output has to be increased further, for which efforts are being made,” Chouhan said.

The minister noted significant increases in sowing area during the kharif season and higher yields for major crops including paddy, maize, millet, moong, soybean and sugarcane.

According to the third advance estimate, wheat output was revised upward to 117.50 million tonnes for 2024-25, compared with an earlier projection of 115.3 million tonnes, while last year’s production was at 113.3 million tonnes.

Paddy production is estimated at a record 149.07 million tonnes, up from 137.82 million tonnes in 2023-24, while maize output is projected at 42.28 million tonnes. Coarse cereals production is estimated at 6.21 million tonnes, higher than the previous year.

Pulses production is forecast at 25.23 million tonnes versus 24.24 million tonnes last year. Within this category, tur output is estimated at 3.56 million tonnes, moong at 3.81 million tonnes and gram at 11.33 million tonnes.

Oilseeds production is projected at 42.60 million tonnes, up from 39.66 million tonnes last year. Groundnut output is estimated at a record 11.89 million tonnes and soybean at 15.18 million tonnes, while rapeseed-mustard is forecast at 12.60 million tonnes.

For cash crops, sugarcane production is pegged at 450.16 million tonnes, cotton at 30.69 million bales of 170 kg each, and jute at 8.43 million bales of 180 kg each.

Chouhan attributed the strong performance to government policies including fair pricing, loss compensation, low-interest loans and various agricultural schemes that have helped fill the country’s reserves.