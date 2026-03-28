Food processing sector PLI scheme attracts investment of over Rs 9,200 cr

New Delhi: More than Rs 9,200 crore investments have been made by 168 approved applicants under the production-linked incentive scheme in the food processing sector, the government said on Friday in the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh said, “Under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industries (PLISFPI), 168 applications have been approved as of December 31, 2025.” A cumulative investment of about Rs 9,207 crore has been made by the approved applicants till December 31, 2025.

“Around 35 lakh metric tonnes per annum of processing and preservation capacity has been created under the scheme. Total incentive amount of Rs 2,714.79 crore has been disbursed till date,” he added.

Out of 168 applicants approved under the PLISFPI Scheme, 69 applicants are under the MSMEs category. Two applicants are cooperatives, two applicants are under the sector for innovative food products, and 13 applicants are under the organic sector.

Singh said the scheme aims to support the creation of global food manufacturing champions, promote Indian brands of food products abroad, increase employment opportunities for off-farm jobs, ensure remunerative prices of farm produce and higher income to the farmers.

“The incentives under the PLISFPI are admissible where the entire chain of manufacturing processes, including primary processing, of the food products applied for coverage under the scheme takes place in India,” the minister said.

To a separate query, Singh said that as of January 31, 2026, a total of 41 Mega Food Park projects and 401 Cold Chain projects have been sanctioned, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

Out of these, 25 mega food park projects and 302 cold chain projects have become operational, and the remaining are at various stages of implementation, the minister said.