Food processing roadmap key for nutrition security by 2047: Paswan

New Delhi: Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan on Tuesday emphasised the need for a roadmap in the food processing and nutraceutical sector in the country, saying that the sector must align itself with the vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Addressing ASSOCHAM’s “NutriBharat 2026: National Conference on the Role of Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods in Strengthening Nutrition Security,” he said the sector must set clear milestones for next 5-10 years while working collaboratively with policymakers & regulators to unlock its full potential.

“India has successfully moved from food scarcity to food security. The next frontier is nutrition security, ensuring that our future generations are healthy and free from malnutrition,” Paswan said. He emphasized that the food processing industry has a crucial role to play in delivering safe, nutritious, and high-quality food products to consumers.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining global standards, the minister urged industry players to ensure that quality is never compromised, noting that even a single rejected consignment at an international port can damage India’s reputation built over decades. He also stressed the need for innovation, responsible manufacturing practices, and stronger collaboration between industry, regulators, and research institutions.

He further noted that India has the potential to emerge as a “global food basket,” supported by its strong agricultural base, growing food processing capacity, and expanding global trade partnerships.