Food Min plans inspections to enforce edible oil reporting rules

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it will launch inspection drives to verify compliance with new edible oil regulations as it seeks to tighten oversight of a sector vital to the country’s food security.

The Food ministry said the field checks are aimed at enforcing stricter reporting requirements under an amended order that mandates all edible oil manufacturers, processors and distributors to register with authorities and submit monthly production data. The inspections will target non-compliant units and are intended to “reinforce the seriousness of compliance and maintain the integrity of the national data ecosystem for the edible oil sector,” the ministry said in a statement.

Under the amended Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (Regulation) Order, 2025, firms across the edible oil supply chain must register through the National Single Window System.