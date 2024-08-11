Focused MFs’ asset base rises 31% to `1.43 lakh cr in Q1, up to 60% returns last year

New Delhi: Focused mutual funds, which invest in a concentrated portfolio of stocks, are gaining traction among investors with the asset base of the category growing to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in three months ended June 2024, marking an increase of 31 per cent from a year ago.

Interestingly, some of the focused funds offered by the mutual fund houses such as Invesco India Focused Fund, Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund, JM Focused Fund and HDFC Focused 30 Fund delivered a remarkable return of 40-60 per cent in the past year, industry data showed.

Focused funds are a type of mutual fund where the fund manager selects a concentrated portfolio of stocks, typically limited to a maximum of 30 due to regulatory constraints.

This requires the fund manager to be highly skilled in stock selection, as they need to identify the best investment opportunities across the market without bias toward any specific market cap or sector.

According to data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), the AUM of the focused funds were at Rs 1.43 lakh crore in June quarter 2024-25 as compared to Rs 1.09 lakh crore in April-June FY24.

This growth highlights the appeal of focused funds as an alternative to portfolio management services (PMS), especially with recent tax changes that make PMS less attractive due to higher costs and tax implications, Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, said.

“With the increase in taxation on both small-term capital gain tax and Long-Term capital gain tax, PMS portfolios are expected to see a drop in post-tax returns. For example, a PMS portfolio generating a pre-tax return of 14 per cent could see post-tax returns drop from 11.73 per cent to 11.29 per cent. This shift could lead to fund managers churning portfolios less frequently, which in turn will be affecting returns for investors,” he added.

Focused funds follow a similar concentrated portfolio strategy where the fund manager picks the top stocks and offers flexibility across market caps. Thus, becoming a more attractive option for investors looking to optimize their returns.

Industry experts recommend investing in focused funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) as a smart strategy in the current market environment of sector rotation and high valuations. Since these funds invest in a small number of stocks, SIPs can help reduce risk by spreading out investments over time.

Overall, there are 31 focused schemes offered by different mutual fund houses in the category. These schemes have given returns of 19-60 per cent in the last one year. In terms of returns, smaller funds have performed exceptionally well. The Invesco India Focused Fund delivered a remarkable return of over 60 per cent in the past year, while Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund provided around 50 per cent returns and JM Focused Fund offered a return of 45 per cent during the period.

With a corpus of Rs 1,552 crore as of June 2024, Mahindra Manulife Focused Fund has consistently performed well, securing the second rank for 1, 2, and 3-year periods. The fund delivered returns of 50 per cent, 32 per cent, and 26 per cent over these periods, respectively.

HDFC Focused 30 Fund achieved the top rank over the 3-year period with a return of 28.63 per cent, while JM Focused Fund secured the third rank with a 25 per cent return during the same period. “The success of focused funds underscores the importance of skilled fund management and strategic stock selection,” an industry expert said.

Focused funds opt for a more targeted strategy rather than the broad diversification typical of traditional mutual funds.

This approach helps fund managers make investments in a carefully selected group of stocks, reflecting their strongest investment beliefs.