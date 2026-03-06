Focus on making Indian agri products export-oriented, globally competitive: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked farmers to leverage India's diverse climate to increase productivity and export strength, and stressed on scaling up high-value crop produce to make the country's agri products globally competitive. Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation', Modi called for a "unified approach involving experts, industry, and farmers to meet global quality and branding standards", and highlighted the importance of setting clear goals to connect local farmers with global markets. "Today the world markets are opening, and global demand is shifting... It is necessary to have more discussion on making our agriculture export-oriented. We have a diverse climate, and we must take full advantage of it. We are rich in agro-climatic zones," he said. The prime minister noted that the export-oriented production would lead to rural employment through processing and value addition.

The Budget for 2026-27 has also focussed on high-value agriculture, including cashew, cocoa, sandalwood, Modi said, adding that the National Mission on Edible Oil and Pulses and the National Mission on Natural Farming are all strengthening the agriculture sector. He also highlighted the budget proposal of promotion of Agarwood in the North East, and temperate nut crops in the Himalayan states. "If we scale high-value agriculture together, it will transform agriculture into a globally competitive sector," Modi added. The prime minister said that today the world is becoming more conscious about health, with a strong focus on holistic healthcare and organic food. "We must place greater emphasis on chemical-free and natural farming. Natural farming creates a highway to reach markets across the world," he said. Stressing that agriculture is also a strategic pillar of India's long-term development journey, he said that the government has continuously strengthened the agriculture sector. "Nearly 10 crore farmers have received more than Rs 4 lakh crore through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. This year's Union Budget gives a strong push to agriculture and rural transformation," Modi added. On the fisheries sector, Modi said India is the world's second-largest fish producer with about 4.5 lakh tonnes of fish being produced in our various reservoirs and ponds. There is a potential for an additional 20 lakh tonnes of production, he said, adding, "Fisheries can become a major platform for export growth."

The prime minister emphasised the need for new business models in hatcheries, feed, and logistics to realise the potential of the 'Blue Economy'. "This can become a high-value, high-impact sector for rural prosperity," Modi said. To mitigate risks, the prime minister advocated for crop diversification and said that states must be inspired to fulfil their budgetary responsibilities. Modi asserted that the government places great emphasis on bringing a 'technology culture' to agriculture, and said that technology only yields results when it is integrated by institutions and entrepreneurs. He called for suggestions on how to effectively merge technology with traditional systems. Discussing the 'Lakhpati Didi' campaign, Modi set a target of creating 3 crore more such successful women entrepreneurs by 2029 and sought suggestions on how to achieve this goal with greater speed. He urged entrepreneurs to increase investment in areas of storage and innovation in agri-fintech and supply chains to energise the rural landscape.