F&O consultation paper: Sebi receives suggestions from 6,000 stakeholders

Mumbai: Capital markets regulator Sebi has received suggestions from around 6,000 stakeholders on the consultation paper floated on Futures & Options (F&O) trading, its chief Madhabi Puri Buch said on Thursday.

In its consultation paper floated in July, the regulator proposed seven measures, including increasing minimum contract size and upfront collection of option premiums, intra-day monitoring of position limits, rationalisation of strike prices, removal of calendar spread benefit on expiry day and increase in near contract expiry margin.

These measures are aimed at enhancing investor protection and promoting market stability in derivative markets.

Speaking at Global Fintech Fest 2024, Buch said that the regulator has received comments from around 6,000 stakeholders on the consultation paper on the F&O segment.

Also, technology has validated faster processing of such enormous amounts of feedback.

Additionally, she said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is working on several dozen Artificial Intelligence (AI)- powered technologies, which are aimed at improving surveillance and processing using AI.