FM to visit S Korea to attend ADB annual meet

Incheon (South Korea): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be on a four-day visit to South Korea starting Tuesday to attend Asian Development Bank’s annual meeting.

Besides attending the 56th Annual General Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) here, she will address investors and hold bilateral meetings.

Her packed schedule includes interactions with global economists, governors/finance ministers of the ADB member countries, and bilateral engagements.

According to a release, Sitharaman will also have interactions with global business leaders and investors in roundtables, as well as an engagement with the community diaspora.

During the visit, the finance minister will participate in the annual meeting focal events like the Governors’ Business. She will also be on the panel during the ADB Governors’ Seminar on ‘Policies to Support Asia’s Rebound’.

The meetings will be attended by official delegations of ADB members, observers, non-governmental and civil society organisations, media, financial institutions and banks and other private sector companies, the release said.