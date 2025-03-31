FM to launch ‘NITI NCAER States Eco Forum’ portal today

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the “NITI NCAER States Economic Forum” portal on Tuesday providing access to a comprehensive repository of data on social, economic, and fiscal parameters of states spanning over three decades till financial year 2022-23.

The portal, developed by NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), offers direct access to the complete database categorised across five verticals — Demography;

Economic Structure; Fiscal; Health and Education of states.

Besides, the portal will provide macro and fiscal landscape of 28 Indian states, structured around indicators on demography, economic structure, socio-economic and fiscal indicators, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

The portal will facilitate an understanding of macro, fiscal, demographic, and socio-economic trends; easily accessible data and user-friendly format and will also address the ongoing need for consolidated sectoral data in one place, it said.