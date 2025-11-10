FM Sitharaman holds first pre-Union Budget consultations with leading economists

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday held first pre-budget consultations with leading economists ahead of the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27. The meeting was attended by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran, besides other economists and senior officers from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA). “Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman chairs the first Pre-Budget Consultation with leading economists in connection with the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27, in New Delhi, today,” said an X post from Ministry of Finance. “The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) @FinMinIndia; and Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India, besides senior officers from the DEA,” the ministry added.

As part of the ongoing pre-budget consultations, the government has been holding a series of meetings with industry representatives to gather inputs for the upcoming Union Budget. The discussions are centred on enhancing the ease of doing business and extending tax benefits to the last mile. Late last month, senior officials from the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Wednesday met Revenue Secretary Arvind Srivastava to present the industry’s recommendations on direct and indirect tax policies. PHDCCI CEO and Secretary General, Dr Ranjit Mehta, said the discussions focused on both taxation and business facilitation. “We also discussed ease of doing business, which is the government’s focus,” he noted, adding that the Chamber had shared specific suggestions to ease liquidity challenges faced by micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Meanwhile, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has called for comprehensive tax reforms in the Union Budget 2026-27, including expedition of dispute resolution, simplification of TDS regime and digitised customs systems. The apex industry body emphasised the need to move towards a "compliance system rooted in trust, simplicity, and technology,” and accountable for administrative delays.

CII Director-General Chandrajit Banerjee said that India’s tax system needs to shift from being dispute-driven to dispute-preventive. "The tax system must ensure that taxation not only raises revenue efficiently but also acts as a catalyst for investment, innovation and competitiveness. The Budget can be a pivot for a truly modern, transparent and globally benchmarked tax regime,” Banerjee said. The government is expected to continue engaging with various industry bodies in the coming weeks before finalising its proposals for the Union Budget.