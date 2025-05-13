MillenniumPost
FM reviews financial inclusion schemes

PTI 13 May 2025

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the government’s financial inclusion schemes.

The meeting, chaired by Sitharaman, was attended by Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju and other officials.

“The Finance Minister emphasised the need to strengthen financial inclusion initiatives by bringing the masses within their ambit and stressed the importance of enhancing customer experience across banking services,” DFS said in a post on X.

The schemes which were reviewed include Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and PM Vishwakarma, among others.

