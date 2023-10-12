FM meets Brazil’s Economy Min, discusses issues of mutual interest

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Brazil’s Minister of Economy Fernando Haddad and discussed various issues of mutual interest, including the strengthening of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs).

She also met UK Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt and discussed Bilateral Investment Treaty among other issues.

“FM Smt. @nsitharaman thanked Mr. @Jeremy_Hunt for UK’s strong and continued support to #G20India Presidency particularly in the Framework Working Group #FWG co-chair,” the finance ministry said in a post on X.

These meetings took place on the sidelines of the 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) and the IMF-WB annual meetings in Marrakech, Morocco.

Brazil will take over the G20 presidency from India on December 1 and will host the next G20 meeting in 2024.

Sitharaman wished Brazil success and assured full support.

“The two ministers discussed issues of mutual interest, including strengthening MDBs, mobilising finance for climate change, crypto assets, financing cities of tomorrow, advancing financial inclusion, managing global debt vulnerabilities, and BRICS expansion,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

With Brazil taking over the G20 chair in 2024 and India joining South Africa as part of the 2024 G20 Troika, she said, “it is an excellent opportunity to provide positive momentum and elevation to the issues of the Global South, like the G20 Finance Track had done under the India Presidency to advance the interests of the Global South.”