Flipkart Group CFO Sriram Venkataraman steps down; Nishant Verman rejoins as SVP

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Friday said its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sriram Venkataraman will be stepping down from his role. Venkataraman will remain with the company "for a period of time" to ensure continuity and a smooth transition, a company statement said. During this interim period, Ravi Iyer, CFO of Flipkart, will oversee the broader finance organisation, the statement added. Alongside the top-level transition, the Walmart-backed firm announced the appointment of Nishant Verman, who is rejoining the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Partnerships. Verman returns to Flipkart following his entrepreneurial venture, Bzaar, a cross-border exports platform. He has previously worked with Microsoft’s Corporate Development team and in tech investment banking at Morgan Stanley. Established in 2007, the Flipkart Group includes companies such as Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money.