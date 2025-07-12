Flipkart announces $50 mn ESOP buyback

New Delhi: Ecommerce major Flipkart has initiated a $50 million employee stock option (ESOP) buyback, offering liquidity to approximately to 7,500 staff members.

In an internal note, CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy informed employees that the company’s board has approved the buyback plan, which allows eligible employees to liquidate up to 5 per cent of their vested options from the past three years (prior to July

5, 2025).

The buyback is priced at $174.32 (around Rs14,954) per option, according to a report.

The move pegs Flipkart’s valuation at around $35 billion.

Krishnamurthy also indicated the possibility of another employee stock option liquidity event in early 2026, contingent upon the company meeting its key performance targets.