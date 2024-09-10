Five crore MSMEs registered with govt, up from 1.65 crore a year back: MSME Ministry Additional Secy Rajneesh

NEW DELHI: Addressing the 10th edition of ‘FICCI CMSME National Conference 2024’, Dr Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of MSME, GoI on Tuesday said that government has bridged a large gap in formalisation of MSMEs in the last few years.

He said it was estimated that there were around 6.5-7 crore MSMEs in Indian economy and only 1.63 crore MSMEs were registered till last year with the government.

“The government started concerted drive jointly with state governments and industry associations. As on date, the total number of registered MSMEs with the ministry in more than 1 year has increased from 1.65 crore to 5 crore bridging the large formalisation gap,” he noted.

Dr Rajneesh also said that government has bridged the credit gap for MSMEs in last few years. He stated that it is not just about the quantum of credit or funds which are available, but it is also a question of the cost of credit.

He added that the Ministry works on these two lines and to bridge the credit gap, the ‘Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises’ (CGTMSE) is a body which is providing credit guarantees for MSMEs and helps in collateral free loans for MSMEs. “In a span of 22 years the cumulative credit guarantees extended by CGTMSE amount was 2.6 lakh crores. But in last 2 years, we have been able to give credit guarantees worth of Rs 4 lakh crore and in the next 2 years we intend to ramp it up to another Rs 5 lakh crore,” he noted. India is an aspirational country and aims to become an advanced economy. “The core of this aspiration is to take the development and the fruits of development to all sections within the economic sector. MSME is an important sector which is critical to the development and growth of India,” he added.

Dr Rajneesh said that if we look at the recent economic growth phase, it is the resilience of the Indian economy which has played critical role. He further stated that MSMEs contribute around 30 per cent to national GDP; 36 per cent to Indian manufacturing, around 44 per cent to Indian exports along with providing 21 crore employment opportunities. “After agriculture, MSMEs are the largest employer in the economy. MSMEs are a part of the story of India’s economic resilience,” he emphasized.

Chakravarthy T. Kannan, Secretary General, Quality Council of India (QCI) said that if India needs to be future ready then we also need to have several enablers including AI and innovation in order to help MSMEs build a strong future ready capability.

He further added that there is a need to work on building a quality interface called ‘Universal Quality Interface’, like UPI, to support the decision-making process of OEMs based on the ZED progression.