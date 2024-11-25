Five Adani cos settle lower, Adani Green tanks 8%

New Delhi: Shares of five Adani group firms ended lower on Monday, with Adani Green Energy tumbling 8 per cent. The stock of Adani Green Energy tumbled 8.05 per cent to settle at Rs 967.65.

Adani Energy Solutions shares declined 3.78 per cent to Rs 624.85 and Adani Power went lower by 3.02 per cent to Rs 446.85 on BSE.

NDTV dropped 2.07 per cent to Rs 166.60 and Adani Total Gas by 1.43 per cent to Rs 600.75 on the BSE.

However, shares of Adani Ports climbed 2.55 per cent to Rs 1,166.45, ACC rallied 2.54 per cent to Rs 2,142.85, Adani Enterprises went up by 1.26 per cent to Rs 2,257.65, Adani Wilmar by 1.81 per cent to Rs 297.60 and Ambuja Cements by 0.88 per cent to Rs 505.10.

Meanwhile, Adani group on Saturday clarified on reports of Kenya cancelling more than $2.5 billion in deals after a US indictment on bribery charges, saying it had not entered into any binding agreement to operate Kenya’s main airport.