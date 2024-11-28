Five Adani cos settle higher, Adani Total Gas soars nearly 16%

New Delhi: Shares of five of the 11 listed Adani Group firms ended higher on Thursday, with Adani Total Gas soaring nearly 16 per cent.

The stock of Adani Total Gas surged 15.69 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions zoomed 10 per cent, Adani Green Energy soared 10 per cent, Adani Power jumped 6.95 per cent, and Adani Enterprises climbed 1.63 per cent on the BSE. Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Green Energy (AGEL) hit their highest trading permissible limit for the day.

However, shares of Adani Ports declined 2.73 per cent, NDTV went lower 2.03 per cent, ACC skidded 0.75 per cent, Ambuja Cements dipped 0.48 per cent, Adani Wilmar (0.44 per cent) and Sanghi Industries (0.17 per cent).

Gautam Adani and his aides have not been charged under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an Adani Group entity said on Wednesday, adding that they faced three other charges, including securities and wire fraud that are punishable with monetary fines. The US DoJ’s indictment filed in a New York Court last week does not mention Gautam Adani, founder chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, his nephew Sagar, or Vneet Jaain in any count related to conspiracy to violate the FCPA, AGEL said in a stock exchange filing.