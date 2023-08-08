FIU-Director to share suspicious transaction data with GSTN to curb tax evasion: FinMin

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Monday said Director - Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) will send reports, including that of suspicious and high-value cash transactions, to GST Network (GSTN) if there is a case of GST evasion.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) aims to prevent money-laundering and to provide for confiscation of property derived from, or involved in, money-laundering.

Replying to a question on whether GSTN has been brought under the purviews of PMLA, Chaudhary said there is no such proposal under consideration.

“The government has recently issued a notification under Section 66 of PMLA enabling Director, Financial Intelligence Unit-India to send various reports like cash transaction report, suspicious transaction report etc to GSTN for making them available to GST authorities, where such reports are found relevant for GST evasion,” Chaudhary said.

GSTN handles the technology backbone of the indirect tax regime and is the repository of all GST-related information, including return, tax filing and other

compliances.