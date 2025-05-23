Fitch raises India’s growth potential to 6.4% till 2028

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday raised India’s average annual growth potential till 2028 to 6.4 per cent, from 6.2 per cent estimated in November 2023.

“The Indian economy bounced back more strongly than we expected at the time of the 2023 report, suggesting a less adverse “scarring” impact from the pandemic shock,” Fitch said while updating the five-year-ahead potential GDP projections.

In its updated forecast, Fitch upped India’s average growth estimate for 2023-2028 to 6.4 per cent, from 6.2 per cent.