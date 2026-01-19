Fisheries Secretary visits ICAR-CIBA and interacts with Shrimp Farmers

Chennai: Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India, visited the ICAR–Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (ICAR–CIBA) and its Muttukadu Experimental Station in Chennai on Monday to review ongoing research and interact with stakeholders.

During the visit, Likhi met shrimp farmers and entrepreneurs, who shared experiences on production, processing and marketing challenges. He also visited the Penaeus indicus Genetic Improvement Programme being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to develop genetically improved Indian white shrimp stocks.

The Secretary reviewed research facilities covering finfish, crustaceans, ornamental fish, crabs and feed production, gaining insight into innovation in brackishwater aquaculture.

Shrimp remains India’s top seafood export, accounting for nearly 70 per cent of total seafood exports to about 130 countries. Despite a 58 per cent US tariff, the sector recorded 21 per cent growth in export value and 12 per cent growth in volume during April–October 2025.

ICAR–CIBA is implementing two PMMSY-funded projects — a genetic improvement programme for Penaeus indicus at a cost of Rs 25.04 crore and a resource-efficient shrimp farming project costing Rs 2.21 crore — both of which were reviewed by Dr. Likhi.

Two MoUs were signed to promote indigenous shrimp feed solutions, including commercialisation of India’s first indigenous shrimp larval feed and use of rice-based DDGS as a protein source to cut feed costs by 5–6 per cent.

A drone demonstration for feed spraying was also held as part of pilot projects worth Rs 1.16 crore. Dr. Likhi later chaired a hybrid meeting with State and Union Territory officials, stressing coordinated efforts to ensure timely transfer of aquaculture innovations to farmers.