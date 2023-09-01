Fiscal deficit touches 33.9% of full-year target at July-end: CGA

New Delhi: The Centre’s fiscal deficit in the first four months of FY24 touched 33.9 per cent of the full-year target, data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed on Monday.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 6.06 lakh crore as of end-July, according to the data. The deficit stood at 20.5 per cent of the Budget Estimates (BE) end July in FY23.

In the Union Budget, the government projected to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of the GDP in FY24. The deficit was 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 against the earlier estimate of 6.71 per cent.

CGA said the net tax revenue was Rs 5.83 lakh crore or 25 per cent of the BE for the current fiscal. The net tax revenue collection was 34.4 per cent at end-July 2022.

The central government’s total expenditure in the first four months stood at Rs 13.81 lakh crore or 30.7 per cent of BE. The expenditure touched 28.6 per cent of the BE in the year-ago period.

The expenditure touched 28.6 per cent of the BE in the year-ago period.

Of the total expenditure, Rs 10.64 lakh crore was on the revenue account and Rs 3.17 lakh crore was towards the capital account. Fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government. It is an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government.