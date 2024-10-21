FinMin seeks expenditure proposals for supplementary demands for grants

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has sought expenditure proposals for the first batch of supplementary demands for grants from various ministries and departments ahead of winter session of Parliament.

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2024-25 is proposed to be placed before Parliament in the ensuing session, the ministry said in an office memorandum dated October 21.

The month-long winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.

The pre-Budget meetings to finalise the Revised Estimate for 2024-25 and Budget Estimate 2025-26 are currently underway and would conclude on November 11.

The ministries and departments whose pre-Budget meetings with the Finance Ministry will be concluded by October 29 are therefore, required to submit their supplementary proposals by November 6 and the remaining ministries within one week of completion of meeting or by November 15, it said.