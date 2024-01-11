FinMin okays restructuring of Coal Controller Organisation

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry has approved the restructuring of the Coal Controller Organisation.

The move aims at regulating commercial coal mining and increasing coal production.

“The restructuring of the Coal Controller Organisation has finally been approved by the Ministry of Finance,” the coal ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The Coal Controller Organisation performs various functions under different statutes, and rules to ensure fair production and commercial transactions of coal, including quality surveillance.

“The process of approval of recruitment rules for the sanctioned strength of 130 manpower and filling up the newly sanctioned posts is under process at the Ministry of Coal and Coal Controller Organisation,” it said.

The organisation is a subordinate office of the coal ministry, which has offices in Kolkata and Delhi, and field offices in Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bilaspur, Nagpur, Sambalpur and Kothagudem.

To align the organisation with the current scenario in the coal sector reforms, the government formed a four-member panel to review the functions of the Coal Controller’s Office in November 2019. The committee had proposed restructuring of the Coal Controller Organisation.