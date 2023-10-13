FinMin grants ‘Navratna’ status to RITES Ltd

New Delhi: RITES Ltd a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Ministry of Railways, has been granted the coveted ‘Navratna’ status by the Ministry of Finance. With this, RITES has become India’s 16th Navratna CPSE.

Entering its 50th year of incorporation, RITES Ltd is a leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm in India.

The company provides services in the diverse sectors of transportation, railways, export of rolling stock, highways, airports, metros, urban engineering and sustainability, ports and waterways, and energy management.

Crediting ‘Team RITES’ for this achievement, Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director, RITES Ltd,

said, “It’s a proud moment for us to become a Navratna company and join the club of ‘Top-29’ CPSEs of the country. The distinction serves as a testament to the faith reposed by valued clients & supportive stakeholders and efforts of our devoted employees. It will enable RITES to further nurture our brand, expand our global footprints and pursue new frontiers more aggressively. It’s a step forward in achieving our vision of being the ‘Go-To’ Infrastructure Consultancy Company,” Mithal added.