Finland’s 1st healthcare delegation to visit India from Sept 15-19 2025

New Delhi: For the first time, a high-level delegation of 10 Finnish healthcare companies will travel to India, with official engagements in Delhi and Mumbai on 15–19 September 2025.

The program includes meetings with leading hospitals, government institutions and industry players to explore joint initiatives.

“India and Finland share a vision of building smart, sustainable, and inclusive healthcare. This visit marks a new chapter where Finnish innovation meets India’s scale and ambition,” said Kimmo Lähdevirta, Ambassador of Finland to India.

Finland is uniquely positioned to partner with India: the Nordic nation is consistently ranked among the world’s best healthcare systems, combining cost efficiency with high-quality outcomes, and supported by one of the most digitalized societies.

Nearly all patient data in Finland is stored electronically, which enables seamless, secure, and efficient care across the entire healthcare system.

Finland also invests heavily in research and development, fostering collaboration between universities, hospitals, and industry.

This ecosystem has produced breakthroughs in diagnostics, medical devices, and health data analytics, many of which are already in use internationally.

In addition, Finland boasts a thriving startup scene, with healthtech and medtech entrepreneurs scaling globally in many fields.

Sonali Saigal Kapur, Senior Advisor at Business Finland, emphasized the strong fit between the two countries: “Over the years, we have seen an increasing number of Finnish healthcare companies engage with the Indian market. This delegation represents a significant next step, bringing Finnish innovation and a strong commitment to collaborate closer with India’s dynamic healthcare sector.”