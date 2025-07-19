FIIs withdraw over $1 bn from equities in over five sessions of net outflows

New Delhi: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have unleashed a sharp selloff in Indian equity markets, pulling out over Rs 10,169 crore (more than $1 billion) over five straight sessions of net outflows.

The relentless selling pressure signals a cautious stance by global investors amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainties and rising global yields.

The heaviest single-day outflow came on July 17, when FIIs dumped shares worth Rs 3,671 crore, marking the second-largest daily selloff in the recent streak. The largest exit in the five-day period stood at a massive Rs 4,495 crore, highlighting the scale and urgency of the FII retreat.

This renewed wave of selling reverses the modest inflows seen in previous weeks and is weighing heavily on market sentiment.

Analysts attribute the FII pullout to a combination of global risk-off mood, concerns over stretched valuations in Indian equities, and shifting interest rate expectations in the US.

Market participants are now closely watching global cues and FII trends, as continued foreign selling could further intensify volatility on Dalal Street.