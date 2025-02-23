‘FII trading activity, news reports on tariffs to drive mkts this week’

New Delhi: Trading activity of foreign investors, global trends and news flow on tariffs are expected to influence movement in the equity market in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.

Movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude and the rupee-dollar trend would also dictate market trends this week. Last week, the BSE declined 628.15 points, or 0.82 per cent and NSE Nifty fell 133.35 points, or 0.58 per cent.

“Reciprocal tariff concerns continued to dominate the global and the Indian equity markets,” Shrikant Chouhan, Head-Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said. Chouhan added that news flow on tariffs is expected to influence equity markets in the near term.

“Market sentiment was significantly impacted by US President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs on key trading partners. Additionally, corporate earnings remained under pressure,” Puneet Singhania, Director, Master Trust Group, said.