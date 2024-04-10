FICCI Women’s Wing appoints Payal Kanodia as chief of Delhi Chapter

The Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO), Delhi, the women’s wing of FICCI, has appointed Dr. Payal Kanodia as the new Chairperson for the year 2024-25. Kanodia is a Chairperson & Trustee of M3M Foundation, and a Promoter in M3M Group.

Popularly known as a ‘change-maker’ for her contribution to the society, she believes in aligning with the government vision to achieve better reach and impact towards women empowerment. She said: “I am quite delighted to be elected as the Chairperson of YFLO - Delhi chapter, for the year 2024-25 and looking forward to working with the best of minds at YFLO. Every year, the Chairperson of YFLO introduces a new theme, and this year, being Chairperson of YFLO Delhi, I have chosen the theme as - ‘Unleash Mind, Body, Soul’. The theme would reflect on our collective journey towards self-discovery, growth and empowerment. The power and limitless possibilities that our soul, our bodies and our mind holds has always been inspiring.”

“I have always said that India is a country that has high potential to utilize and mobilize women force to achieve the distinction of a $10 trillion economy. There are about 16 million businesses owned by women that provide employment to about 30 million people. Over 10 million working women in India have set their priorities in excelling into corporate world at leadership roles. About 15-17000 Startups out of 90,000 Startups in India are led by women. In the Indian MSME sector, women-led businesses are more than 20 per cent and contribute around about 25 per cent of the labour force. Even the IMF estimates that equal participation of women in the workforce can increase India’s GDP by about 30 per cent. Even globally, women control about $20 trillion in annual consumer spending, and that figure could climb as high as $28 trillion in the next five years,” Dr. Kanodia added.